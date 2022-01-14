EWHS Senior Class of 2022 hosting clothing drive fundraiser Jan. 30

Donate your unwanted clothing and benefit the Edmonds-Woodway High School Senior Class. In collaboration with Bella’s Voice , E-W’s Class of 2022 is hosting a clothing drive on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 2-5 p.m.

Drop off any unwanted, gently used clothing for donation for resell at Bella’s Voice thrift stores. Bella’s Voice is dedicated to improving the lives of animals everywhere.

Drive through and drop off your items in the south parking lot (student parking lot near tennis courts).