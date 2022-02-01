Gardeners invited to grow veggies at Maplewood church community garden

Local gardeners are invited to participate in the Community Garden at Edmonds’ Maplewood Presbyterian Church. Join in the fun of growing your own organic vegetables.

You don’t have to be a member of the church — you just need to enjoy gardening. Those interested can call 425-778-5248 or email office@maplewoodpres.org.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church is located at 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.