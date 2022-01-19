High school sports roundup for Jan. 18, 2022

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 128-26

Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Patrick Kotwis, Samuel Lunder, Arman Rahbarrad) 1:53.89

200 Freestyle- Marshall Roberts (EW) 2:12.20

200 Individual Medley- Zackary Kotwis (EW) 2:23.12

50 Freestyle- Arman Rahbarrad (EW) 24.28

100 Butterfly- Marshall Roberts (EW) 1:08.90

100 Freestyle- Mate Pallos (EW) 52.10

500 Freestyle- Zackary Kotwis (EW) 5:49.59

200 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Samuel Lunder, Jeffrey Hoang, Zackary Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:47.54

100 Backstroke- Mate Pallos (EW) 58.23

100 Breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:13.84

400 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Arman Rahbarrad, Jude Willcox) 3:45.88

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 107.50-34.50

Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay- Lynnwood (Tyler, Lee, Seeber, Poon) 1:56.67

200 Freestyle- Alex Lee (L) 2:18.53

200 Individual Medley- Adrian Seeber (L) 2:32.21

50 Freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 25.87

100 Butterfly- Daniel Calkins (L) 1:07.53

100 Freestyle- Adrian Seeber (L) 58.68

500 Freestyle- Luke Tyler (L) 6:59.34

200 Freestyle Relay- Lynnwood (Calkins, Tyler, Lee, Seeber) 1:44.13

100 Backstroke- Nolan Tyler (L) 1:05.21

100 Breaststroke- Eric Poon (L) 1:18.32

400 Freestyle Relay- Meadowdale (Jayden Costa, Dylan Seals, Mitchell Cook, Tristen Wheaton) 4:34.75

Boys Wrestling

Friday Jan. 14

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 52-23

106- Micah Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit; 113- Kaiju Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) technical fall over George Fernandez (SC) 3:54; 126- Joseph Martinez (SC) pinned Malachi Hashimoto 2:35; 132- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned August King (SC) 1:20; 138- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Kenneth Adams Jr. (SC) 1:22; 145- Jacob Lougee (SC) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 0:37; 152- Thomas Thodes (SC) pinned Jacob Arevalo (MT) 3:22; 160- Max Rutledge (SC) pinned Cameron Merkle (MT) 6:42; 170- Peter Grimm (SC) major decision over Koby Sedy (MT) 13-0; 182- Double forfeit; 195- Jamison Davis (MT) pinned Essey Girmay (SC) 0:22; 220- Jessie Gigrich (SC) won by forfeit; 285- Brett Gigrich (SC) won by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lynnwood and Mariner; Thursday Jan. 20; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 27-12

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lake Stevens, Moses Lake and Tahoma; Saturday Jan.22; 10:45 a.m. at Maple View Middle School

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 31-28

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-3,3-8; Cedarcrest 2-3, 5-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Friday Jan. 21; 6:45 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorecrest

No deails reported

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Thursday Jan. 20; 6:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits