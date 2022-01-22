High school sports roundup for Jan. 21, 2022

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 44-27

106- Double Forfeit; 113- Philliipe Ban (L) pinned Aiden Kin (EW) 2:47; 120- AP Tran (EW) pinned Eric Ly (L) 3:12; 126- Brayan Nunez (L) pinned Abdullah Ishaque (EW) 1:38; 132- Mateo Phillips (L) pinned Alex Bloy (EW) 0:13; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) majority decision over Kayden Richman Myers (L) 9-1; 145- Nate Wilder (L) decision over George Quintans (EW) 18-11 ; 152- Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) pinned Cory Green (L) 1:44; 160- Alex Rapelje (EW) won by forfeit; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Alex Mendoza (L) 1:35; 182- Justus Whitaker (EW) pinned Tan Nguyen (L) 1:40; 195- Aaron Montano (EW) won by forfeit; 220- Russell Hare (EW) major decision over Dylan White (L) 14-3; 285- Brett Gigrich (L) pinned Evan Gibbs (AM) 1:34

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday Jan. 25; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday Jan. 26; 6 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds School District seniors celebrated Senior Night during their girls wrestling match at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Results of the competition weren’t immediately available.

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 55-34

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Hazel Mills 11, Melanie Walsh 10, Nya Deng 9

Cascade leading scorers: Abby Surowiec 15, Claire Mitchell 9

Records: Edmonds Woodway 4-8; Cascade 1-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 67-57

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Drew Warner 18, Adonai Daniel 13, Jacob Gabler 8

Cascade leading scorers: Devin Gilbert 15, Aidan Kopra 13

Records (league and overall): Edmonds Woodway 4-4, 5-7; Cascade 3-5, 3-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m.

