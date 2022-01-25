High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2022

Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 64-48
Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Elise Colvin 12, Mya Sheffield 12
Shorewood leading scorer:Rylie Gettman 12
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 8-3; Shorewood 2-5, 5-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Tuesday Jan. 25; 8 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 63-33
Archbishop Murphy leading scorers: Hannah Humphrey 15, Ava Marr 13, Taylor Reed 12, Jojo Chiangpradit 8
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorer: Halle Waram 16
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1, 9-4; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 4-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Jan.26; 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 92-46
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 26, Payton Fleischman 14, Nelly Gabriel 10, Jordan Leith 10, Sam Medina 10, McKenna Kuecker 7, Sonja Amy 5, Kaiya Dotter 4, Mia Johns 4, Ava Powell 2
Cedarcrest scorers: Kat Towney 13, Haley Malsh 9, Holly Williams 7, G Mattison 5, A Mattison 3, Kaylee Rogers 3, Bella Rosie 3, Payton Moody 2, Nicole Heiner 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-3, 6-6; Cedarcrest 2-5, 5-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
