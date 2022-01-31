High school sports roundup for Jan. 29, 2022

Boys Swimming

Edmonds School District Championships

Team Scores:

Edmonds Woodway 369

Lynnwood 306

Mountlake Terrace 278

Meadowdale 51

Relay Event winners:

200 Yard Medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Patrick Kotwis, Samuel Lunder, Arman Rahbarrad) 1:46.87

200 Yard Freestyle: Lynnwood (Sylas Green, Adrian Seeber, Nolan Tyler, Elijah Milan) 1:39.48

400 Yard Freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Arman Rahbarrad, Samual Lunder) 3:34.67

Individual results:

200 Yard Freestyle

Zackary Kotwis (EW) 1:58.40 Nolan Tyler (L) 1:59.61 Chrisian Leaty (MT) 2:01.20 Riki Kobayashi (MT) 2:17.08 Mitchell Cook (Mead) 2:20.03

200 Yard IM

Elijah Milan (L) 2:06.89 Cole Leaty (MT) 2:13.82 Mate’ Pallos (EW) 2:14.40 Alex Lee (L) 2:33.00 Aiden Bak (MT) 2:35.08

50 Yard Freestyle

Adrian Seeber (L) 23.47 Arman Rahbarrad (EW) 23.52 Connor Leaty (MT) 25.02 Chris McLellan (MT) 25.44 Samuel Lunder (EW) 25.50

100 Yard Butterfly

Antonio Nguyen (MT) 1:04.36 Connor Leaty (MT) 1:04.97 Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:05.90 Daniel Calkins (L) 1:07.73 Marshall Roberts (EW) 1:07.92

100 Yard Freestyle

Adrian Seeber (L) 52.00 Arman Rahbarrad (EW) 53.23 Christian Leaty (MT) 55.88 Samuel Lunder (EW) 57.46 Sylas Green (L) 57.55

500 Yard Freestyle

Nolan Tyler (L) 5:22.90 Cole Leaty (MT) 5:30.83 Zackary Kotwis (EW) 5:30.87 Marshall Roberts (EW) 5:53.84 Jude Willcox (EW) 6:42.46

100 Yard Backstroke

Mate’ Pallos (EW) 57.01 Chris McLellan (MT) 1:04.06 Alex Lee (L) 1:04.23 Alexander Alabyev (EW) 1:11.38 Eric Tsatouryan (L) 1:16.63

100 Yard Breaststroke

Elijah Milan (L) 1:02.62 Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.50 Ciaran Brennan (EW) 1:14.22 Jeffrey Hoang (EW) 1:16.26 Antonio Nguyen (MT) 1:16.57

Next Swimming Meet: 3A District Championships: Friday Feb. 11 and Saturday Feb. 12 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 52-44

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 23, Jenaly Gabriel 10, Ava Powell 9, Sam Medina 4, Payton Fleishman 2, Jordan Leith 2, McKenna Kuecker 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Halle Waram 26, Ella Wallace 9, Hazel Mills 3, Ava Armbruster 2, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Melanie Walsh 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4, 8-7; Edmonds-Woodway 3-7, 4-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 63-47

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 10, Jacob Gabler 10, Gibby Marshall-Inman 9, Ruot Deng 8, Steven Warren 8, Drew Warner 7, Williams Bates 6, Ben Hanson 5

Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 18, Eben Sarka 7, Evik Amy 6, Jaymon Wright 5, Henock Tsegay 4, Naod Alemu 3, Jake Britton 2, Noah Fulford 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 7-8; Meadowdale 1-8, 1-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 48-20

No details reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits