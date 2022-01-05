High school sports roundup for Jan. 4, 2022

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 41-38

Meadowdale scorers: Jordan Leith 19, Gia Powell 9, Ava Powell 7, Jenaly Gabriel 4, McKenna Kuecker 2

Shorewood leading scorers: Kate Evans 11, Ella Emanuel 7

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 5-4; Shorewood 0-3, 2-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 50-33

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 1-6; Shorecrest 0-3, 2-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Thursday Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Kamiak 79-74 2OT

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Mya Sheffield 19, Elise Colvin 17, Cameron Dunn 16, Maile Armstrong 12, Sierra Sonko 6, Ainsley Ward 6, Emma Kerani 3

Kamiak scorers: Nayella George 21, Areya Gamet 12, Bella Hasan 10, Vivian Mawudeka 10, Kayla Mullooly 10, Tess Schornack 8, Lauren Pethick 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 6-1; Kamiak 0-0, 3-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Thursday Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m.

