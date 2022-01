High school sports roundup for Jan. 8, 2022

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 36-30

106- Double forfeit; 113- Hilmy Burch (Mead) won by forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Maddox Millikan :30; 126- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Miguel Garcia (Mead) 4:29; 132- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Trisan Dodds (Mead) :50; 138- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) pinned Skylar Rivera (Mead) 2:11; 145- Cy Dethlefs (Mead) pinned Bryce Pawling :38; 152- Daniel Sok (Mead) won by forfeit; 160- Double forfeit; 170- Double forfeit; 182- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Omega Ijaya (Mead) 5:01; 195- Saul Hernandez (Mead) pinned Jamison Davis (MT) 2:14; 220- Joseph Williams (Mead) won by forfeit; 285- Aidan Falin (Mead)

Ingraham defeated Mountlake Terrace 53-20

106- Noah Hill (I) won by forfeit; 113- Samuel Moery (I) won by forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Kai Seaton :30; 126- Isaac Williams (MT) tech. fall over Galen Baird 18-0 (5:19); 132- Daniel Martinez (I) pinned Malachi Hashimoto (MT) 2:59; 138- Jack Bode (MT) decision over Thom Stahlecker (I) 8-5; 145- Eleazar Malaki (I) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 3:09; 152- Frederick Mangan (I) won by forfeit; 160- Jonathan Arana (I) won by forfeit; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Isaiah Phillips (I) 2:52; 182- Barut Abdullah (I) technical fall over Jamison Davis (MT) 21-6 (5:48); 195- Kieran Geisness (I) won by forfeit; 220- Tyee Ford (I) won by forfeit; 285- Double forfeit

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 45-18

106- Ben Adams (C) won by forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Double forfeit; 126- Ashton Butterfield (C) pinned Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 3:03; 132- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Justin Link (C) :54; 138- Francisco Contreras (C) decision over Malachi Hashimoto 12-11; 145- Shawn Nykreim (C) won by forfeit; 152- Peter Schaefer (C) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 1:04; 160- Sebastian Zambrano Bossa (C) won by forfeit; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Joey Soroka (C) 1:27; 182- Jamison Davis (MT) pinned Zander Cole (C) 1:00; 195- Double forfeit; 220- Andrew Weiker (C) won by forfeit; 285- Jacob Hansen (C) won by forfeit

Snohomish Panther Classic

At Snohomish High School

Team Scores:

Glacier Peak 160

Stanwood 156

Mount Baker 139

Snohomish 116

Lynnwood 107

Juanita 102

Oak Harbor 88.5

Cascade 49

Jackson 44

Lynnwood weight division Champions:

145- Nathaniel Wilder

Lynnwood weight division Runner Ups:

113- Phillipe Ban

285- Elisha Abuhanna

— Compiled by Steve Willits