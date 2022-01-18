Historic Edmonds fire engine could find a new home in Main Street Commons

A familiar sight at public events ranging from the Fourth of July parade to the spring and summer markets, Edmonds’ classic 1938 Ford fire engine is a living piece of our community history. Parked for years in Edmonds Fire Station No. 17 next to the Public Safety Building, this icon of our past spends most of its time out of public view, only rolling out for community events and occasional school programs where it never fails to draw attention, especially from the younger set.

But that might be about to change.

Earlier this month, the Edmonds Architectural Design Board considered a proposal by Main Street Commons developer Mike McMurray to add a glassed-in pavilion to the project dedicated to housing this living piece of our history. The proposed plan calls for locating the fire engine pavilion just off 6th Avenue. The structure would feature an overhanging roof, giving the added benefit of more outdoor gathering space that would be out of the weather and usable regardless of season. While final approval remains forthcoming, board members were unanimous in their support of — and enthusiasm for — the addition, with Board Chair Kim Bayer remarking that it would be “a great enhancement…with great linkage to the history of Edmonds.” (Interested readers can view the full agenda materials and video of the meeting at the City of Edmonds meeting portal here.)

Purchased in 1938 for $3,200 by the then-Edmonds Fire Department, the 1938 Ford remained in service until the late 1960s, when it was surplused and purchased by a private collector.

In part driven by a desire to restore this piece of history to Edmonds and to pursue the broader mission of “charitable, benevolent, educational, social, cultural and scientific support of the Edmonds Fire Department,” the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation was formed in 1996. Thanks to donations and support from the community, in 2004 the foundation was able to purchase the fire engine back and return it to the Edmonds Fire Department.

Along with the 1938 Ford, the foundation also acquired Edmonds’ first pumper fire engine, the classic 1925 REO Speedwagon, along with various other equipment, all with the long-term dream of permanently housing these artifacts in a museum dedicated to the history of the Edmonds Fire Department.

In 2009, the Edmonds Fire Department was disbanded when the city decided to obtain fire services through Snohomish County Fire District 1 (now South County Fire). In 2013, the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation also disbanded, turning over its holdings – including the 1938 Ford and 1925 REO – to the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society and the Edmonds Historical Museum, which also took up the quest to establish a fire museum. Until this dream is realized, the Ford remains housed at Edmonds Fire Station No. 17 and the REO at Silver Lake Fire Station No. 12. (Before disbanding, the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation published a 200-plus-page book on the history of the Edmonds Fire Department. Copies are available through the Edmonds Historical Museum.)

Both fire engines – and the dream – have fallen under the able care of museum volunteer and former firefighter Greg Jorgenson, a familiar figure at the Edmonds Farmers Market and other community gatherings. Dressed in full firefighter kit, he can be seen selling raffle tickets for a classic children’s pedal fire truck, proceeds from which go to a dedicated fund to establish the Edmonds Firefighters’ Musuem.

“I’m excited about the prospect of having the Ford on public display at the Commons,” Jorgenson said. “It would be centrally located, and still give us the ability to drive it out for use in parades, school programs and other events. Plus it opens the option to use it in events right at the Commons, from straight-ahead fundraisers to kid birthday parties.”

And for McMurray’s part, the 1938 Ford perfectly fits his vision of a year-round community gathering place with everything from pizza and ice cream, to indoor and outdoor table,s to arcade games, all with a distinct “Edmonds kind of” vibe. With an outdoor patio area, a new building and even a soundstage, McMurray aims to create a safe and welcoming place for citizens to gather, interact and celebrate all that makes Edmonds such a special place

“I didn’t want to see some big box condo go onto that property,” McMurray said. “I saw it as a one-time chance to do something special for Edmonds, to give residents something that they want, value and will use — so when the opportunity to purchase came up, I jumped in.

“It would be a wonderful privilege for the fire truck to be a fixture in the Commons,” McMurray continued. “This is an opportunity to keep this historic gem in our downtown where it would be accessible on a more intimate level with visitors and residents.”

— By Larry Vogel