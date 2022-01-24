Holy Rosary hosting screening of ‘Strings Attached’ documentary Jan. 28

Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Catholic Church Parish team is hosting a screening of the documentary Strings Attached, a 6 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 28 in the Pastoral Center.

The film’s producer is Nigerian-born pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha — founder of Culture of Life Africa— who says that aid dollars designated for sexual and reproductive health are hurting, not helping, the women of Africa.

You can view the trailer at stringsattachedfilm.com.

There will be pizza and popcorn, with a suggested donation of $5 for pizza. The Holy Rosary Pastoral Center is located at 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.