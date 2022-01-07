Irons Brothers Construction owners honored during Master Builders Association gala

The husband-and-wife team of Joseph and Melissa Irons, co-owners of Irons Brothers Construction, both were honored during the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish County (MBAKS) gala last month.

Based in Shoreline, Irons Brothers Construction is a long-time sponsor of My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Melissa Irons received the 2021 Sandy McAdams Woman of the Year Award, which recognizes an MBAKS Professional Women in Building Council member who demonstrates excellence and commitment to making a difference in her professional life and community.

Joseph Irons was honored with the 2021 MBAKS Exceptional Service Award.

Described as a woman pioneer in the building industry, Melissa Irons serves as the marketing and operations manager for Irons Brothers Construction. A former registered nurse, Melissa was involved in caring for patients and her team of nurses as a manager, mentor and educator. This role continued into her residential remodeling career, where she became involved in giving back to the building industry by volunteering as a member of the Master Builders Association (MBA).

She helped implement several public outreach campaigns for the MBA and mentors women through the organization’s Professional Women in Building Council (PWB).

Through Rampathon and Painting a Better tomorrow events through the Master Builders Association, Melissa has built wheelchair ramps for those in need since 2007. In 2021, she volunteered for the first PWB Planter Box Build event, teaching students how to measure, use power tools and actually build and paint a planter box that they could take home and use.

She is active in the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Seattle Business Association and is a Shoreline Lake Forest Park Arts Council member.

She received the Remodelers Council Member of excellence award in 2016.

Melissa Irons received her award from Kimberly Martin, the 2021 PWB chair, who described Irons as “one of those women helping to connect members with other members in business to help them with their professional and business growth, as well as exposure to opportunities within the building industry and community.

“She continuously leads by example, and we are so excited to recognize her as the Woman of the Year,” Martin said.

In receiving the MBAKS Exceptional Service Award, Irons Brothers President and General Manager Joseph Irons was cited for the significant contributions he has made to the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties, including service in many leadership roles. He served as president of MBA Executive Board and Association in 2016, and in 2011 and 2009 was named the MBA Remodeler Member of the Year.

He also served as the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) 1st vice president in 2021 and was just elected BIAW president for 2022. He was named the National Association of Home Builders Young Professional Region E Award Winner in 2018.

As the COVID pandemic unfolded, Joseph was involved in program development of the COVID-19 Safety Tool Kit for MBA and BIAW, which helped members across the nation to learn how to be safe on their jobsites and remain open despite the challenging health care crisis.