Job Opening: Tax Preparer in Edmonds

Job Opening
Tax Preparer
DME CPA Group PC
Edmonds, Washington
This is a terrific opportunity to work with an excellent, community-minded CPA firm in Edmonds.
Seeking an experienced tax preparer.
Some specifics:
- Work with a team of 13 employees in beautiful downtown Edmonds
- Full- or part-time
- Seasonal or year-round
- Flexibility regarding working from home
- User friendly tech tools employed
- Free parking
- Benefits (for full-time) include medical, vacation and Simple IRA
- Nice office environment and one block from shops and restaurants
- Two blocks from ferry terminal and train station
- Tax preparation experience required, but CPA or EA not required
Send an email and attached resume by January 12 to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com
— Sponsored by Zapora Consulting, LLC
