Join Our Team: Looking to Hire New Administrative Assistant

Long-time Edmonds Insurance Broker is hiring! McDonald McGarry Insurance, in the little green house by the library, is looking to add a friendly administrative assistant to our team. Must have great customer service skills and can help support a fully digital workflow by processing mail, document filing, scanning into software and manage information flow in a timely manner. Someone who can keep our office space organized and assist staff with other administrative duties would be an ideal candidate. This is a full time position in our downtown Edmonds office. Sound good? Email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com or call 425-774-3200 for more information.

— Sponsored by McDonald McGarry