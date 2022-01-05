Reminder: League of Women Voters sponsoring DEI Storytelling Workshop Jan. 8

“DEI Storytelling Workshop: Initiating Action” is the topic of an interactive virtual event sponsored Saturday, Jan. 8 by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County.

According to an event announcement, the workshop’s purpose “is to help you understand the power of personal storytelling and see how it can encourage your listeners to act with equity and inclusion when dealing with people of differing cultures.”

Workshop presenter Stephanie Elie-Martin is a communication, equity and leadership consultant in the Inland Northwest. She specializes in engaging and empowering diverse audiences through informed, intentional communication.

As part of the workshop, Elie-Martin will present research in neurobiology, storytelling, civil discourse and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“This workshop is for you if you want to learn how to break down barriers and advance the priorities of marginalized communities,” the League of Women Voters announcement said. “Discover the common ground and community that we all share, and see how sharing power and access makes a stronger democracy, a richer society, and a better life for us all.”

The event will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Register here. A Zoom link will be provided once your registration is complete.

The event is funded through a grant from the City of Edmonds Diversity Commission.

You can find more information at www.lwvsnoho.org