Learn 3 livesaving skills in free online South County Fire class Jan. 19

In one hour, learn three lifesaving skills in South County Fire’s free online ACT First Aid class on Jan. 19 offered at 1-2 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

ACT focuses on three first aid skills to save a life in the first few minutes of an emergency before first responders arrive:

Antidote for suspected opiate overdoses.

CPR and AED training for cardiac arrest.

Tourniquet for severe bleeding control.

Learn more and register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/ACT. Presentations are also available for groups of 10 or more.

South County Fire also offers free online classes on child safety and CPR, child car seats, aging in place, family disaster preparedness and home fire safety. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.

Classes are presented using Zoom. New users can contact South County Fire Outreach for assistance, 425-320-5800, outreach@southsnofire.org.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and unincorporated south Snohomish County.