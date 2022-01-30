Letter to the editor: Mayor’s statement on budget amendments not supported by facts

Mayor Nelson,

I’m compelled to respond to your commentary: myedmondsnews.com/2022/01/commentary-council-budget-cuts-will-make-edmonds-unsafe-polluted-and-uninformed.

Your inflammatory statement “These council cuts will make Edmonds unsafe, polluted and make our residents uninformed” is unsubstantiated by fact or by the proposed amendments. I will demonstrate with amendments that I support.

Your statement:

“Additionally, they wish to cut funding to our new Human Services Department.”

Proposed amendment:

#21 – $200,000 for the Human Services Department. The Division has a carry forward of $409,000 and there is no need to add additional money. An amendment can always occur during the year if that money is needed.”

My comment:

Based on my 50-year history as a social worker, working in and with non-profit agencies, it is my opinion that city government is ill-equipped to provide social services to the public. Many non-profit agencies exist that have the supportive staff, training, expertise, agency structure, outreach, and HIPPA compliance procedures, to better serve needy populations.

Your statement:

“Removing green streets and rain garden programs will create more flooding of our roadways and pollution of our streams.”

Proposed amendment:

“#61 Green Street and Rain Gardens – excerpt- “There is not sufficient information to support where green streets are or the definition and how the bio-retention and rain gardens should be built to reduce flooding?”

My comment:

Without a definition of “Green Street”, how can the city proceed with allocation of the American Rescue Program Act (ARPA) funds? Also, rain gardens must be carefully located and strategically built in order to provide bio-retention and reduce flooding.

Your statement:

“They want to cut a new pedestrian safety barrier at the police parking lot designed to protect our residents from being struck by police cars responding to emergency calls.”

Proposed amendment:

#38 – New Police perimeter fence – this should be vetted through a committee to determine less expensive methods can be utilized.

My comment:

I support council reviewing the expense of this perimeter fence.

Your statement:

“For the first time ever, this year our city has a full time public information officer (PIO).” And “some councilmembers wish us to go backwards and cut the position from full-time to half-time.”

Proposed budget amendment:

#16 – Public Information Officer – support for full time not provided.

My comment:

You reference “the recent tsunami advisory” as reason to have a full time PIO. Please explain why you think a PIO is related to emergency management. How about having an updated CEMP (Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan), as Ken Reidy has been emailing you and council about for many months? An updated CEMP would assure residents that your administration has a “comprehensive plan” in the event of a catastrophic event in Edmonds.

Your statement:

“Their removal of the filtration system used to clean polluted water entering the Edmonds Marsh will allow toxic chemicals to harm salmon and wildlife in our city and Puget Sound.”

Proposed amendment:

#55 – Edmonds Marsh Water Quality Improvements – excerpt: “there was no justification for the water mitigation or the phases of this stormwater project. Suggest that the stormwater aspect that was clarified in the CIP/CFP be brought forth for Council”

My comment:

Depending upon the methods used to reduce pollutants to improve Edmonds Marsh water quality, this could be extremely expensive and significantly increase our stormwater utility rates. It is important for the details to be known before council allocates funds.

A proposed amendment that is critical to the health of the Perrinville Creek watershed:

#60 – Perrinville Creek Projects – excerpts: “The Administration promised an entire Perrinville Watershed review in 2020” and “There is no support for funding $3.5MM of ARPA money for this rehabilitation.”

My comments:

The COE received the $3.5 ARPA funds in 2021. The damaged watershed at the lower end is caused by the upper watershed, which includes Lynnwood.

Complete restoration of Perrinville Creek will cost significantly more than 3.5 million, so it’s critical we not spend ARPA funds until a restoration plan of the entire watershed, including Lynnwood, is presented to and approved by council.

This means partnering with Lynnwood so that both cities contribute to the restoration of Perrinville Creek.

And, proposed amendment:

# 1 – REDI Manager – there is not sufficient information to support a full-time FTE. Suggest data being accumulated along with reasons as to why the current consultant that is used is not sufficient.

My comment:

Adding a full-time FTE, without justification, also adds significant ongoing costs associated with a new position, and new department. I support a REDI consultant.

Mayor Nelson, you have only yourself to blame for the 93 amendments to the 2022 budget. You and former Council President Susan Paine are responsible for rushing the 2022 budget without thorough review of all councilmembers’ concerns, questions and amendments.

Here are two LTEs to myedmondsnews questioning the rushed budget process.

By Councilmember Buckshnis:

myedmondsnews.com/2021/10/commentary-why-is-the-2022-budget-being-rushed

On the related rush of the CIP/CFP:

myedmondsnews.com/2021/10/letter-to-the-editor-whats-the-rush-with-the-2022-cip-cfp

Edmonds residents,

There’s something for everyone in the 93 proposed amendments:

https://dpa730eaqha29.cloudfront.net/myedmondsnews/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Attachment-11644.pdf

A public hearing is being held by council on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, so there is still time to submit your public comments to:

Mike.Nelson@edmondswa.gov

Council@edmondswa.gov

Publiccomment@edmondswa.gov

Joan Bloom

Former Edmonds City Councilmember