Letter to the editor: Opportunities of 2022 for city council, administration and community

A letter to the council, administration and the community regarding the opportunities of 2022,

To my colleagues on council: I am honored to serve as your council president. I see my role as fostering an environment of collaboration and respect, ensuring that your ideas are included and considered, and leading with transparency and reliability.

While we may occasionally disagree on the means, we are all motivated by a common desire to make Edmonds strong and vibrant. Let’s come together over the results we want and approach the issues before us with the open mindedness, diligence and devotion they deserve.

To the mayor and staff: Thank you for your efforts in navigating these unprecedented years and for your commitment to the Edmonds community.

This term, I would like to prioritize heightened collaboration between our branches. Let’s take advantage of our shared expertise, our different perspectives, and resident input. Let’s generate solutions together through brainstorming phone calls, council committee meetings or scheduled agenda items to discuss ideas in their early phases.

To the Edmonds community: I am grateful for your insights, your engagement, and your attentiveness. I have learned from so many of you already and hope that you continue to share your proposals, knowledge and experiences.

I ask that each of you communicate with all of us via council@edmondswa.gov. This will mean that all seven of us have the same information when it is time to vote and that we can faithfully carry out our duty to represent you. The best of representative government comes from synthesizing different suggestions and considering these perspectives in the context of the big picture.

I look forward to working with all of you.

Sincerely,

Vivian Olson

Council president