Letter to the editor: Residents must be proactive — not ’10 years too late’ — in crafting development regulations

Editor:

An application has been submitted to the City of Edmonds to develop a 24-unit apartment house on Main Street in downtown Edmonds.

Those plans have generated concerns from Edmonds residents regarding that proposed project.

Those concerns include:

-plans to provide only one offsite parking space per residential unit, which will generate more on-street parking scarcity and traffic congestion in downtown Edmonds

-the development will employ both allowable maximum lot coverage and minimum setbacks

-the development is not in proportion to nearby structures, and will not contribute to the ambiance of downtown Edmonds

-the development lacks aesthetic appeal

-nearby residences will be impacted by the reduction of light and their view

Is this author concerned about the size and impact of this proposed development on the surrounding properties, as well as downtown Edmonds?

Absolutely he is.

But the developer’s right to develop property as intensively as permitted by all applicable ordinances and design prerequisites outweighs any personal aesthetic issues as well as concerns about dimensions, lot coverage, parking, traffic and neighborhood impacts that this author may have.

If the developer meets all the city’s construction and design requirements, this development should and will be permitted to proceed. Criticism of any developer for proposing a project that will legally maximize the development potential of any given property in Edmonds is simply misdirected at the wrong entity. The developer has the right to be treated in a fair and equitable manner, just as any property owner in Edmonds would expect to be

The height allowances, lot coverage and parking requirements enacted by the City of Edmonds were readily available for review by all concerned residents and their elected representatives. Those concerned residents had the ability to review, comment on and attempt to modify the current developmental requirements at the time they were proposed and enacted by the city council, the duly elected representatives of the citizens of Edmonds.

Over the years, this author has attended numerous open houses sponsored by the city designed to both inform and obtain feedback from residents as to ongoing land-use legislative issues. This author has also attended and testified at city council and planning board hearings, as well as forwarded letters to both bodies related to these types of land-use issues.

Predicated upon the woefully sparse attendance and apparent general lack of interest by the overall Edmonds community in almost all of these matters, an observer could readily conclude that there was probably little or no opposition to the adoption of these very developmental parameters that are causing current consternation.

Citizen apathy and lack of participation in these matters is interpreted as acquiescence and agreement of whatever ordinance is being proposed. Often an inaccurate assessment, but that is the modus operandi in most political jurisdictions.

This development can be viewed as a preview of potential future development issues in Edmonds. Due to anticipated future regional population growth and various governmental policies on the city, county and state level to direct that growth to only cities, there will be tremendous pressure to intensify development throughout Edmonds.

For example, the Edmonds Planning Board and ultimately the Edmonds City Council will be addressing recent housing commission proposals to allow multifamily housing development in all single-family residential neighborhoods. Citizens who are concerned about a potential transformation of Edmonds’ residential areas through adoption of these policies must be proactive, not reactive, to these potential changes that could possibly appear in the near future.

Some years ago, this author researched a development rezone application in unincorporated Snohomish County that had generated citizen opposition. While consulting with the county planner administering the proposed development, the planner remarked that the opposition was “10 years too late.” In other words, reactive opposition appeared only when the developer petitioned the county to rezone the property to conform with the Comprehensive Plan that had been previously revised to allow such development. Opposition to more intensive development should have been proactive and mobilized to defeat the proposed upzoning when the Comprehensive Plan was in the process of being revised. The development was ultimately approved.

Local jurisdictions such as Edmonds have a great deal of autonomy as to how much and what type of development they desire. An excursion through neighboring Woodway readily reveals that not every jurisdiction is automatically required to implement intensive high-density development if their citizens oppose it. Recently, Mukilteo significantly restricted proposed intensive high-density residential development as a result of grass root activism and opposition by Mukilteo residents.

If there is concern about future intensive development in Edmonds, residents must become vigilant and proactive as to what is actually transpiring in Edmonds, and not be “10 years too late.” They must familiarize themselves with the operative ordinances and statutes, and how they interact with each other. Citizens must be informed of all new proposals that may impact development in Edmonds as well current ordinances that are being updated and perhaps should be revisited. Residents must communicate with their elected representatives, compose letters and articles for the local media, attend city-sponsored workshops and provide feedback, write letters to the city planning board and city council, attend and testify at planning board and council meetings. Citizens should alert their neighbors who are often concerned about these issues but are not informed as to what is transpiring and attempt to get them involved in the process. Residents should become active with local organizations that have an interest in these issues and/or organize their own action-oriented grassroots organizations within their own communities.

Understand there are many highly organized special interests advocating for intensive development throughout Puget Sound cities for various reasons and causes. If Edmonds homeowners and residents don’t organize and advocate on their own behalf, no one else will. Ultimately it is up to Edmonds residents to decide what the quality of life will be in their city. But if Edmonds citizens are reactive and “10 years too late,” they will have to live with the consequences.

Eric Soll

Edmonds