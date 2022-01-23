Letter to the editor: Rethinking the unfinished crosswalk at 196th and 84th

Editor:

Why did the chicken cross the road? Why are we putting in a crosswalk in a terrible location where we have very few chickens crossing?

Yes I am talking about the unfinished crossing at 196th and 84th. At its current location you have merging lanes center turn lanes a four way intersetion a awful lot already going on. Adding stoplights would be a better idea. If one was needed it should have been put in front of the fire station in conjunction with the existing warning lights.

The curb pushout going west on 196th has now caused at least two cars serious damage. My guess is there have been more than two. I wonder if the city could be held liable for creating a hazard? If you were going to do a pushout it should have been on the southwest side with eastbound traffic on 196th; actually, the whole crossing should be on the west side of the intersection or again there shouldn’t be one there at all.

How long has this cluster cluck been going on now and it is still unfinished a year probably 8 months anyway. They poured sidewalks around telephone poles that need to be moved, meaning those new sections will need to be broken out and redone. Who designed this? Who is managing this? Who bought off on this? How much did this cost? This whole thing should probably be scrapped and rethought. What a cluster cluck.

Jim Fairchild

Edmonds