Letter to the editor: Thank you to Sound Disposal customers

Editor:

On behalf of everyone at Sound Disposal, we would like to say “thank you” to all of our customers. We value the trust you have put in our services and would like to thank you for that. Additionally, we know how much the community relies on our services, and we truly view our relationship as a partnership. Lastly, with the recent inclement weather and hazardous road conditions that delayed service, we greatly appreciated your patience and understanding.

Greg Hale

President – Sound Disposal Inc.