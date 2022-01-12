Lynnwood High announces two-day shift to remote learning, due to student and staff illness

Due to the number of staff and students out due to illness, Lynnwood High School announced Wednesday it is shifting to remote learning for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14. “LHS students and staff should plan to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18,” the announcement said. Monday, Jan. 17 is a holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Principal Mike Piper said in a letter ot families that 15% of Lynnwood High School teachers and 30% of LHS students are out due to illness.
The Edmonds School District announced in an update to families Monday night that it was “preparing for the possibility to temporarily shift to remote learning” due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The district also said it is postponing concerts, performances and in-person meetings, and suspending snack breaks for all grade levels to minimize the time students aren’t wearing masks.
The district said its decision to transition to remote learning will be based on either the direction of the state Department of Health or the Snohomish Health District, or on “the district’s ability to have enough staff given absences due to illness.”
The district warned families in a notice Sunday that student transportation could be impacted by a severe shortage of bus drivers “due to illness and Department of Health requirements.”
Here is the full Wednesday letter from Lynnwood High School Principal Mike Piper:
Dear families,
Due to the number of staff and students out due to illness, we are shifting to remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14. Please note, Monday is MLK Day, which means no school. We are planning to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Remote learning start date
Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Estimated return to building date
Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
Why is the school shifting to remote learning?
15% of teachers out due to illness / 30% of students out due to illness
Details for the shift to remote learning
The first day of remote learning will be an independent learning day for all students. Your teacher(s) will provide assignments for your student to complete in Canvas. Staff will use this first day as a non-student day to prepare and plan.
The second day of remote learning will operate at the student’s regular start and end times and will include live instruction via Zoom along with independent learning time.
Meal kits for students
We are working on meal pick-up options for our students and will send additional communication as soon as we have more details..
Thank you
We know the quick shift to remote learning will cause challenges for many families. We appreciate your commitment to your student’s learning and please know we are doing everything we can to educate them during this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Mike Piper
Principal
