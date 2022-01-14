Mayor Mike Nelson to deliver virtual State of City address Jan. 20

The public is invited to attend Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2022 State of the City address Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The event will be broadcast live via Zoom and on cable television channels 21 and 39.

“The annual State of the City address gives us a chance to reflect on past successes and look to the future vision for Edmonds. I am eager to share projects for 2022 and my commitment to our collective success as a city,” Nelson said.

You can view the address via Zoom at edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/83196002922. The broadcast will be recorded and will be posted on the city website as well as YouTube for later viewing.