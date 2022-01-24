New Edmonds Winter Market debuts Jan. 29

The City of Edmonds is launching a new monthly winter market, with the first one Saturday, Jan. 29. The market will be located on 5th Avenue North between Main Street and Bell Street and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This Saturday’s market will also mark the debut of Edmonds’ first Lunar New Year celebration. Part of the festivities — including the traditional lion dance and a kung fu performance — will be happening at the market at noon.

Over 55 vendors will be participating in the first winter market, selling items that include artisan-packaged food, jewelry, locally made items for the home, and more. The remaining markets are scheduled for Feb. 26, March 26, and April 30, and will also run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Winter Market’s January-April season provides a bridge between the Holiday Market, which runs in November and December, and the Edmonds Historical Museum-sponsored spring and summer market, which occur from May-October. The city also hosted an Uptown Market in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood last summer, and that will continue this year.