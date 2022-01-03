North Sound Church to begin new sermon series Jan. 9

“Moses: Growing Through Challenging Times” is the topic of a new two-month sermon series starting Sunday, Jan. 99 at Edmonds’ North Sound Church.

“There is little doubt that all of us have been living through challenging times,” a church announcement notes. “We are not the first. One of the best ways to cope is to learn from the experiences of those who have gone before. Moses is one of those amazing Old Testament characters who showed us how to grow when life got difficult.”

North Sound Church is located at 404 Bell St. in downtown Edmonds.