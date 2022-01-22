Poet’s Corner: Celestial Messages, Light and Night, A Day of Wandering

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Celestial Messages

The heavens are telling the glory of God

the wonder of his work displays the firmament

(Psalm 19:1 )

1

The night sky is filled with

galaxies of bright stars,

hidden by city lights,

and are beautiful from the wild

places of deserts and mountaintops.

The ancient peoples saw stories

in the stars, told them around

campfires. Today we hear

the stories in astrological signs,

and in observatories.

Travelers of old navigated

land and sea, following

the bright North Star of

the Little Dipper.

2

The phases of the moon

affect tides and moods,

as the moon pulls

and releases the waters

on earth and in us.

The crescent moon is an

invitation to new beginnings;

a full autumnal moon,

a beckoning to celebrate harvest

The seasons change with

earth’s travel around our sun,

each season bringing a shift

in weather and energy.

3

The rainbow, an embodiment

of hope worldwide,

captures our imagination

as it appears amid the storm.

Clouds swirl and move with

the wind, changing shape

and colors, giving hints

of coming rain or sun.

4

If we lie on grassy slopes

watch the clouds go by,

or sit in darkness under the stars,

dream, tell stories,

and wonder,

We may hear the messages

of celestial bodies, the stars,

moon, rainbows, and clouds.

We could become nature mystics

We could hear, see, and respond.

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

Light and Night

God said let there be light. And so light appeared. God saw how good the light was. God separated the light from the darkness. God named the light Day and the darkness Night. (Genesis 1)

Sunrise a time of

birds singing, greeting

even before outline of

of trees can be seen

Dawn is gradual

not instantaneous

Dusk slowly to night

swallows turn to bats

God called the light good

What about the night?

Darkness first on earth

in creation story

Dark necessary

for transformation

of seeds into plants

of grief into joy

Thresholds often dark

cannot see future

step out, trust choices

to appear in dawn

bravely step forth into

strange, tenebrous night

allow mystery

to transform, create.

Life will circle us

through from day to night

literally and

figuratively.

God called the light good.

God called the dark good.

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

A Day of Wandering

The very facts of the world are a poem. (Robin Kimmerer)

Clouds shadow the light of the sun over the pristine waters of the glacially carved lake, reflecting in the water. Hues of pink tinge the clouds on the eastern edge of the lake. Bald Eagles and Osprey fly overhead. Deer and Black Bear wander down to the lake for a drink. Great Blue Herons stand in shallow waters, watching for breakfast. Fishermen sit in small boats, hoping for a bite. Dawn at Lake Crescent.

Sun filters through the Licorice Ferns and Oregon Spikemoss that drape across the Bigleaf Maples, dappling the quiet brook below. Last night’s rain creates a mist dripping onto the forest floor, a soft, velvety green mosaic of ferns, lichens, and mosses. Pacific Wrens sing in the canopy. Townsend’s Chipmunks scamper across the nurse logs, seeking seeds of the massive Sitka Spruce and Western Red Cedar. Roosevelt Elk browse in the forest meadows. Morning in the Hoh Rain Forest.

Bright sun bounces off the slowly melting winter’s snow. Glacier Lilies poke their heads up around the edges of the snow. Canada Jays, otherwise known as camp robbers, wait on branches of hemlocks for unsuspecting tourists to lay down their lunch ever so briefly so they can swoop in and steal it. Harriers soar low over the meadows. Blue Grouse forage among the wildflowers and Subalpine Firs. Olympic Marmots seek warm rocks for a nap in the sun. Ancient, majestic mountain peaks glisten in the noonday sun. Noon on Hurricane Ridge.

The thunder of the falls reaches the ears before it’s seen, rainbows of light reflecting off the water as the falls drop fifty feet into the slot canyon below. Cutthroat and Steelhead make their way up the river in the fall. Caution! Microscopic lichen and carpets of moss thrive in the humid environment, making the rocks wet and slippery. Afternoon at Sol Duc Falls.

Setting sun over the turbulent ocean sends colors along the horizon, creating beautiful patterns in the waves. Terns, Brown Pelicans, Western and Glaucous-winged Gulls follow the wind and waves, seeking a meal. Sanderlings play in flocks along the edge of the water, ducking into the water and then flying like a cloud above the waves, only to land again and play some more. A Bald Eagle sits in a nearby tree watching for his dinner. Tidepools teem with anemones, urchins, sea stars, hermit crabs. Off in the distance, Grey Whales migrate through on their way to Alaska. Children play in the sand among the massive drift logs, while parents keep a wary eye out for rogue waves. Sunset at Ruby Beach.

Light of the full moon and dancing stars reflect on the quiet lake. Northern Pygmy-owls and Great Horned Owls call back and forth in the night. Little Brown Bats swoop over the lake, grabbing insects as they fly. Raccoons amble down to the lake. Coyotes howl. Common Loons add their yodel to the sounds of the night. Streams bubble their way into the lake. Night at Lake Quinault.

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

I am a retired spiritual director who enjoys photography and writing poetry – and seeing where the combination takes me. I am an ekphrastic poet, meaning poetry based on visual arts. I am particularly interested in the natural world, how we interact with it, and the messages it has for us. I’m panentheistic; I find God or Spirit in everything. Justice is an important part of my life and my writing. My love of poetry developed from a life-long love of choral music.

I was a longtime resident of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. I am now living in Lacey in a vibrant retirement community. The pandemic has given me much more time for writing!