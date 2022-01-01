Poet’s Corner: Poem For The Old Year; Loving Presence; Oh, Bed of Winter

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Poem For The Old Year

Let our hearts all turn

Like the broad heads of sunflowers

Bristling with seeds and openly gazing

At a distant blaze together,

Rotating back and forth

As the year proceeds:

Dumb with love

Exploding into harvest

And still standing like hags,

Skeletons, a relic of happiness

After death has dried and stained

The rangy scaffolds of a lived life.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

Loving Presence

Not the suffocation but the even breathing

that blossoms into rambunctious snores

Not the helicopter but the soaring

that crows do when they play on wind

Not the heavy hand but light and steady

barely on the low back, not a push

Not a rush but just enough to tell

that backup is behind my back; the way

Not taken and the way things fell – both good,

as long as you and I sleep in one bed.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

Oh, Bed Of Winter

~a winter aubade~

The heat of bed where winter snuggles,

all hibernation day-long night

with weather hurtling round the eaves,

with love of sloth cuddled up tight

and books to read;

I’m loath to leave your comforters,

your cumulonimbus arms,

caresses of your flannel sheets.

I love you more than any other warm.

But the cup of spring is stirring

a caffeine perking up the pulse

that languished in layer upon layer

of dreams you fostered

with that luxurious drug of choice:

imaginations’ vivid voice and color

flickering its pictures under eyelids

so perfectly relaxed.

I am rising with the sap

that quickens in the trees, emerging

from the tumbled quilts and leaving

you to cool from all that churn.

The pussy willows clench their silken paws

in their brown mittens. When they break

to show their plush, I’ll leave you for another,

a spring mattress meadow drenched

in dew-lobed clover spread with bees

or later, burnished august fields

where laying down I’ll disappear,

vanished under bobbing hearts of barley

where the cricket creaks.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~ ~