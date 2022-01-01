Poet’s Corner: Poem For The Old Year; Loving Presence; Oh, Bed of Winter

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Poem For The Old Year
Let our hearts all turn
Like the broad heads of sunflowers
Bristling with seeds and openly gazing
At a distant blaze together,
Rotating back and forth
As the year proceeds:
Dumb with love
Exploding into harvest
And still standing like hags,
Skeletons, a relic of happiness
After death has dried and stained
The rangy scaffolds of a lived life.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
Loving Presence
Not the suffocation but the even breathing
that blossoms into rambunctious snores
Not the helicopter but the soaring
that crows do when they play on wind
Not the heavy hand but light and steady
barely on the low back, not a push
Not a rush but just enough to tell
that backup is behind my back; the way
Not taken and the way things fell – both good,
as long as you and I sleep in one bed.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
Oh, Bed Of Winter
~a winter aubade~
The heat of bed where winter snuggles,
all hibernation day-long night
with weather hurtling round the eaves,
with love of sloth cuddled up tight
and books to read;
I’m loath to leave your comforters,
your cumulonimbus arms,
caresses of your flannel sheets.
I love you more than any other warm.
But the cup of spring is stirring
a caffeine perking up the pulse
that languished in layer upon layer
of dreams you fostered
with that luxurious drug of choice:
imaginations’ vivid voice and color
flickering its pictures under eyelids
so perfectly relaxed.
I am rising with the sap
that quickens in the trees, emerging
from the tumbled quilts and leaving
you to cool from all that churn.
The pussy willows clench their silken paws
in their brown mittens. When they break
to show their plush, I’ll leave you for another,
a spring mattress meadow drenched
in dew-lobed clover spread with bees
or later, burnished august fields
where laying down I’ll disappear,
vanished under bobbing hearts of barley
where the cricket creaks.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Born in Seattle, Kristina Stapleton has always lived in Western Washington, most recently in Edmonds. She is retired from her jobs in the printing industry and para-education where she worked with autistic and special needs children. She writes for pleasure and enjoys sharing her “secret life” through her poetry at the EPIC poetry group. Her most recent publication is forthcoming in the Virus Poems Anthology of Public Poetry/Houston.
