Police arrest four in connection with stolen vehicle in ferry holding lane

Edmonds police were called to the Edmonds-Kingston ferry terminal Wednesday afternoon for a report of a stolen vehicle waiting to board the ferry there.
Edmonds Acting Assistant Chief Josh McClure said police received tips that both King County and Everett police were looking for the stolen vehicle. Police found the vehicle in question — a black SUV — blocked in by other vehicles waiting to board the ferry and arrested four people inside, McClure said.
Always good to have a victory. A stolen car with no place to go.