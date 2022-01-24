Police offer more details on Sunday standoff that resulted in arrest of man, 23

Edmonds police Monday provided more details on Sunday’s standoff in an Edmonds neighborhood that ended with the arrest of a 23-year-old Edmonds resident.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for multiple felony and misdemeanor domestic violence offenses, including second-degree assault and felony harassment charges, police said.

The incident began just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 8200 block of 234th Street Southwest. The 911 call came from inside the home, and the caller said that a man was fighting with his family and was armed with a knife. As a patrol sergeant and officers arrived, an adult male and two juvenile males fled from the residence.

The victims — the father and brothers of the suspect — told officers that the knife-wielding man was still in the home with his mother. “Officers were told that the suspect had threatened to kill the entire family and that they fled when the suspect raised the knife towards them,” Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure said.

To locate and rescue the woman, officers forced entry into the house and immediately encountered the suspect — armed with the knife — in a hallway. The patrol sergeant, who is also a trained negotiator, attempted to talk to the suspect without further escalating the situation, but the man remained defiant and uncooperative, McClure said. At the same time, assisting officers located the woman in an upstairs bedroom and escorted her to safety. “All officers then backed away from the residence to deescalate the situation,” McClure added.

According to police, the suspect was repeatedly advised that he was under arrest, but he did not surrender. The North Sound Metro SWAT Team then responded and took over primary communication efforts with the suspect.

The North Sound Metro SWAT Team includes 10 agencies from South Snohomish County, north King County, and Eastside police departments, McClure said. The team has more than 10 trained crisis negotiators.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody, after the SWAT team launched what police described as explosive “distraction devices.” The man was treated for exposure to pepper powder and evaluated by an aid crew at the scene before being booked into jail.

“Edmonds police worked with the family during the entirety of this incident and used the assistance of Snohomish County Support 7 to provide them shelter and warmth during this event,” McClure said. Edmonds police also served a search warrant on the home to collect evidence to support the investigation. The family was allowed to return home Sunday night.