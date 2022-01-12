Prep boys basketball: Mavs’ struggles continue with loss to Spartans

The Meadowdale boys basketball team’s struggles continue after the Mavericks dropped another game Tuesday night to the visiting Spartans from Stanwood, 66-43.

The Mavs hung with the Spartans for much of the first quarter and pulled to within one point midway through the second quarter on a 3-pointer from guard Jeremy Kim, making the score 20-19.

Stanwood would finish the first half on a 9-1 run taking a nine-point lead into the half.

The Spartans ran away and didn’t look back in the third, outscoring Meadowdale 26-13 in the quarter.

Meadowdale’s leading scorer was Naod Alemu, who finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Stanwood had a balanced attack, with five players scoring in double figures. John Floyd and Brandt Gilbertson led the way with 13 points each.

Meadowdale falls to 0-6 in league play, and 0-9 overall on the season. Their next game comes Thursday night, Jan. 13, when they will head to Edmonds-Woodway High School to take on the Warriors.

Stanwood is now 5-1 in league, and 6-3 overall. Their next game is a big match-up with Shorecrest on Thursday night at Shorecrest High School. Tip off is at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Stanwood at Meadowdale, Jan. 11, 2022

Stanwood 18 11 26 11 — 66

Meadowdale 13 07 13 10 — 43

Stanwood individual scoring: Brandt Gilbertson 13, John Floyd 13, Owen Thayer 12, Mack Hepper 12, Kolten Bartram-Scott 10, Blake Reid 4, Elijah Smith 2, Cameron Bailey 0, Max Mayo 0, Colby Campbell 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Naod Alemu 9, Aiden Bloomquist 6, Jeremy Kim 5, Jaymon Wright 4, Henock Tsegay 3, Eben Sarka 3, Evik Amy 3, Alex Lee 2, Noah Fulford 2, Jake Britton 2, Allan Mbuthia 2, Malik Robinson 2, Dylan Petteys

Records:

Stanwood 5-1 in league, 6-3 overall. Next game: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Meadowdale 0-6 in league, 0-9 overall. Next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams