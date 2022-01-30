Prep boys basketball: Warriors beat Mavs in annual Rubber Chicken rivalry game

Saturday night was Rubber Chicken night at Edmonds-Woodway High School. That’s the name given to the annual rivalry match-up between cross-town, Edmonds School District teams — the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. The Mavs kept it close for a half, before the Warriors pulled away in the third and fourth quarters to take home the win, 63-47, to the delight of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Meadowdale trailed by four points after one quarter, and were behind just five at half-time.

In the second half, the Mavs struggled at times with the Warriors’ tenacious full-court press that allowed Edmonds-Woodway to convert turnovers into transition points. E-W extended its lead to as many as 20 points on its way to the victory.

The Warriors used a well-balanced attack, with five players scoring eight points or more. Senior forward Jacob Gabler recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. His fellow senior forward Gibson Marshall-Inman nearly matched the double-double mark, with nine points and 8 rebounds of his own.

Meadowdale was led by Aiden Bloomquist, who had a game-high 18 points along with seven rebounds, and Eben Sarka, who scored seven points, pulled down six rebounds and blocked five shots.

Meadowdale falls to 1-8 in league play, and 1-11 overall on the season. The Mavs’ next game comes Monday, Jan. 31, when they will face the Cedarcrest Red Wolves at Cedarcrest High School, with the tip at 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway improves to 6-5 in league, and 7-8 overall. The Warriors’ next game will be Monday night, Jan. 31, when they will host Archbishop Murphy at Edmonds-Woodway High School. That game begins at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 29, 2022

Meadowdale 07 12 15 13 — 47

Edmonds-Woodway 11 13 22 17 — 63

Meadowdale individual scoring: Aiden Bloomquist 18, Eben Sarka 7, Evik Amy 6, Jaymon Wright 5, Henock Tsegay 4, Naod Alemu 3, Noah Fulford 2, Jake Britton 2, Alex Lee 0, Jeremy Kim 0, Allan Mbuthia 0, Malik Robinson 0

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Jacob Gabler 10, Adonai Daniel 10, Gibson Marshall-Inman 9, Steven Warren 8, Ruot Deng 8, Drew Warner 7, William Bates 6, Ben Hanson 5, Makanakealoha Apio 0, Owen Perenchio 0

Records:

— Story and photos by Scott Williams