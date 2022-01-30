Prep girls basketball: Royals dominate Mavs 53-38

Trailing the home-team Mavericks by just one at halftime, the Lynnwood girls took control of the second half, outscoring Meadowdale 36-15 in the final two periods to run away with a 53-38 Wesco conference basketball win in the Stable at Meadowdale High School.
Lynnwood’s leading scorer was Aniya Hooker, who finished with a game-high 17 points.
Meadowdale was led by Jordan Leith, who had 10.
Lynnwood improves to 4-4 in league play, and 6-6 overall on the season. The Royals’ next game comes Tuesday night, Feb. 1, when they will host the Mountlake Terrace Hawks.
Meadowdale is also 4-4 in league, and 7-7 overall. Their next game is Saturday night, Jan. 28, at Edmonds-Woodway High School, where they will take on the Lady Warriors. The game will begin at 5:40 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, January 28, 2022
Lynnwood 15 07 14 17 — 53
Meadowdale 10 13 04 11 — 38
Lynnwood individual scoring: Aniya Hooker 17, Kayla Lorenz 9, Mataya Canda 8, Dina Yonas 6, McKenzie Martin 5, Sara McArthur 5, Sarah Cambronero 3, Nyree Johnson 0
Meadowdale individual scoring: Jordan Leith 10, Gia Powell 9, Payton Fleishman 6, Samantha Medina 6, McKenna Kuecker 4, Ava Powell 3, Kaiya Dotter 0
Records: Lynnwood 4-4 in league, 6-6 overall. Next game: versus Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale 4-4 in league, 7-7 overall. Next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Saturday, Jan. 29; 5:40 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Story and photos by Scott Williams
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.