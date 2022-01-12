Reminder: 4th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. in Edmonds Jan. 17

Join the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) for its fourth annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

This year’s program, “If I Can Help Somebody,” features Sean Goode, executive director of Choose 180, a restorative justice non-profit in King County, as the event’s chief storyteller. The Choose 180 Program has turned around the lives of thousands of juvenile and young adult offenders by inspiring them to have more purposeful and productive lives.

Additional highlights of the evening program include returning performances by Pacific Northwest renowned gospel, R&B and jazz vocalist Josephine Howell and her band; and the Barclay Shelton Dance Centre. Seattle theologian Dr. Brian Bantum will help set the stage with the story of Dr. King’s last sermon on Feb. 4, 1968, at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church — two month before his death. The Greater Everett MLK Celebration Ensemble also will be featured in the program for the first time.

The event is produced in partnership with the Edmonds Center for the Arts with major funding from the Hazel Miller Foundation. General admission tickets are $15; $5 for students; and $18 day of the event. Information and tickets will be available in early December through the ECA Box Office at 425.275.9595 or online at ec4arts.org.

Due to the surge in COVID cases, the morning program for children and families will be reduced to just a free vaccination distribution site. It will still take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan.17 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Vaccines will be available for the following ages:

5-11 Pfizer only

12-18 Pfizer only

18-plus Pfizer, Moderna or J&J