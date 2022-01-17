Report on Woodway Park Bridge inspection among items on Jan. 18 Woodway Town Council agenda

The Woodway Town Council will meet remotely at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Among the items to be considered:

A report on the recent Woodway Park Bridge inspection by PACE Engineers. Assignment of councilmembers as representatives to regional organizations.



The council meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 466 933 106#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

There will also be two opportunities for public comments.

If you have technical difficulties during the meeting, call 206-867-0099 or email heidi@townofwoodway.com for assistance.

Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so via video or audio connection. Please keep yourself muted until the appropriate time. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.