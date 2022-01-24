Ribbon cut for Thrive Kids Dentistry

2 hours ago 16
Thrive Kids Dentistry owner Dr. Christie Lee — with husband and staff — join Mayor Mike Nelson, Chamber President/CEO Greg Urban, friends and chamber members in cutting the ribbon for the business. (Photo by Emily Ann Photography)

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting last week for Thrive Kids Dentistry, located at 10032 Edmonds Way, Suite #102. Learn more at www.thrivekidsdentistry.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.

BACK TO HOME