Ribbon cut for Thrive Kids Dentistry

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting last week for Thrive Kids Dentistry, located at 10032 Edmonds Way, Suite #102. Learn more at www.thrivekidsdentistry.com.
