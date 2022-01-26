Rotary Club of Edmonds selects Meadowdale HS junior Students of Month

The Rotary Club of Edmonds each month selects a Meadowdale High School junior to honor as its Student of the Month, based on recommendations from staff.
The following students were selected for October, November and December 2021: Ashley Both, Lydia Mekonnen and Bryce Bardsley.
