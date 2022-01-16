Scene in Edmonds: Coats donated to Chase Lake students Posted: January 16, 2022 6 Members of the Edmonds Lions Club and Knights of Columbus collaborated to donate winter coats to students at Chase Lake Elementary School. Pictured, from left, are Chase Lake Principal Sean Silver, Lions Club President Rick Holst, Lions Club Project Leader Bill Brooks, and Mike McKinnon of the Knights of Columbus. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)
