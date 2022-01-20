Scene in Edmonds: Dock work

While photographer Julia Wiese was walking along the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday morning, she saw three men working next to the marina dock where the Saratoga is normally moored. Jeromy (seen kneeling in the center of the first photo) told Wiese they were fixing the dock, adding they work for “AMO Construction, the best in the West!” AMO foreman Mike Kelley (pictured on the boat) explained they were subcontracted by the Port of Edmonds “to even up the dock,” which lists to one side due to the extra weight of the ramp used by the Saratoga to load passengers. The goal, he said, “is to get it within a one-half-inch of even.” To do this, crew members are putting under the dock a fully sealed float full of styrofoam, into which they pump air.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.