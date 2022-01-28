Scene in Edmonds: How low can you go? Posted: January 28, 2022 63 The seawall by the walkway to the Edmonds Fishing Pier. Ferry dock with a ferry in the distance. The sailboat Urchin, located near the marina’s boat shed G, almost looks like it has run aground. Photographer Julia Wiese took a walk Thursday evening and said the tide seemed noticeably low at -0.6.
