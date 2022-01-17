Scene in Edmonds: Inspection preparations

As photographer Julia Wiese took a walk on the Edmonds waterfront late Sunday, she noticed what looked like one of the boats that was involved in the recovery of the plane that landed on Marina Beach last summer . Rick Hollar of Associated Underwater Services (AUS) said it was. His employer, AUS, is using the boat from Gravity Marine to check on the outfall of the Brightwater Wastewater Treatment Plant. The treatment plant is located in unincorporated Snohomish County, north of Woodinville, while the outfall itself is located just south of Edmonds near Point Wells.

The plan, Hollar said, was to do a visual inspection of discharge and observe the physical condition. The outfall from Brightwater is located just south of Edmonds near Point Wells. A description of the marine outfall can be seen here

“While I watched, they were working on a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) called a CI Falcon,” Wiese said. Joe, the ROV pilot, said that CI is the company, while Falcon is the model. The ROV appeared to be working well and they will be starting the job Monday, July 17. It will take a few days for the inspection to be completed.