Scene in Edmonds: Marina net pen ready for salmon

On Saturday, volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter assembled the 2022 version of the coho salmon net pen in Edmonds.

In a couple of weeks, 30,000 salmon from the Issaquah fish hatchery will be introduced to Edmonds waters. After spending a few months below the Edmonds pier for imprinting, they will be released to mature. When it comes time to spawn, the hope is that the survivors will return to the Edmonds area to lay eggs or be caught by local fishermen.

the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. The meetings are free and open to the public, with no membership required. The Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter holds club meetings monthly the second Wednesday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at

— Photos by Doug Parrott