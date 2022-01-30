Scene in Edmonds: More Lunar New Year photos

— Photographer Doug Parrott submitted these photos from the Edmonds Lunar New Year Celebration at Edmonds Lutheran Church Saturday morning. You can see more photos of the day from Misha Carter here and from Larry Vogel here.
