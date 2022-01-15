Scene in Edmonds: Nothing to see here…

During her walk along the Edmonds waterfront Friday, photographer Julia Wiese saw a small group of people talking. “They moved on as I passed,except one gentleman with his son. He pointed out a man lying on a boat. He said the person was still for so long they thought he might be dead or passed out…the body moved when I looked. On my way back, I stopped to ask what he was doing. Brayhan and his coworker Connor from Ranger Tugs were hired to fix a leak in an anchor locker. Brayhan said the “the box is big but the opening to it is pretty small” and “it can take a long time and a lot of persistence to find the leak.” There can be a lot of buildup on the seal, so they have to scrape that off first, meaning he can be in that prone position for a while.