Scene in Edmonds: Tsunami advisory prompts closures

Photographer Julia Wiese started her walk on the Edmonds Fishing Pier, which looked like a normal Saturday morning with heavy fog. “There were less than a dozen people fishing, a few walkers and several people taking photos, a kayaker, and people walking along the beach,” she said. As she left the pier, she noticed the barricade that had been put in place Saturday morning after it was announced that all beaches and piers would be closed for public safety due to a tsunami advisory.

“I talked with a birder, Brian, who was visiting the Edmonds waterfront for the first time. He was disappointed that they closed the pier,” Wiese said.

Some visitors had come to Edmonds to go boating through the Freedom Boat Club, but discovered upon arrival their reservation was canceled due to the tsunami warning. Others had arrived to visit the off-leash dog park, but it was also closed.