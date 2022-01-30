Scene in Edmonds: Winter market debuts downtown

The first day of Edmonds’ new winter market launched with a Lunar New Year flourish Saturday, as many of the estimated 55 vendors got into the spirit with banners, lanterns and other decorative themes.

The new monthly market — scheduled on the last Saturday of each month through April — coincided with the debut of Edmonds’ first Lunar New Year celebration. A traditional lion dance and a kung fu demonstration were performed twice in the city: at Edmonds Lutheran Church in the morning and near the market at noon.

The remaining markets are scheduled for Feb. 26, March 26, and April 30, and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Photos by Larry Vogel