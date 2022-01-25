Snohomish County PUD to host long-range strategic planning workshop Jan. 25

The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners is hosting a long-range strategic planning special workshop Tuesday, Jan. 25, from noon until 3 p.m. via Zoom.
The public is invited to attend. To access, visit the Commission Meetings web page, then click on the button to join the Jan. 25 Zoom meeting.
Snohomish County PUD is the second largest publicly owned utility in Washington state, providing customers in Snohomish County and Camano Island with electricity and/or water utility services.
