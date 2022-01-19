Snohomish County seeks community volunteers for Performance Audit Committee

Snohomish County is seeking community members to serve on its Performance Audit Committee (PAC).

The committee is represented by citizens who are nominated by county councilmembers to represent their districts and also nominated by the county executive to serve as members at large. The PAC advises and reviews department audits by assisting in identifying objectives, ensuring that audit methodology and reporting meet goals, by considering any instances of non-compliance and by crafting recommendations for implementing solutions.

Applicants should demonstrate integrity, credibility, trustworthiness, active participation, strong interpersonal skills and the willingness to address issues proactively. Volunteer positions are available for representatives with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives from throughout the county. Compared with other county boards and commissions, the time commitment for the PAC is minimal.

Serving on the PAC doesn’t restrict volunteers from serving on other boards and commissions or in other volunteer capacities. Appointments are for a term of three years and limited to two consecutive terms. The next audit will be of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Find the application for this and dozens of other volunteer opportunities at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/OnlineBCBAForm or email karen.anderson@snoco.org for more information.