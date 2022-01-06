South County Fire board reelects Urban as chair, Teofilak as vice chair

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners reelected Greg Urban as chair and Chris Teofilak as vice chair for 2022 during the board’s regular meeting held remotely by Zoom on Tuesday night.

Urban is the president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Teofilak is a certified financial planner. Both were elected as commissioners in 2019.

“I’m honored to be serving my second year as chair. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this year as we work in partnership with our staff and firefighters to meet the fire and emergency medical service needs of the people of southwest Snohomish County,” Urban said.

The board of commissioners is responsible for defining the regional fire authority’s long-term vision, approving the budget and adopting policies to be implemented by administrative staff.

Board meetings take place on the first, second and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., and are currently being held remotely using Zoom conferencing. All meetings are open to the public. Login information, agendas, minutes and meeting videos are available online at www.southsnofire.org/meetings.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.