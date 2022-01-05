Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate the new year with Scotty’s Food Truck, back at Edmonds’ Five Corners this week

Thawing out from the recent snow and ice? Scotty’s Food Truck will be back in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood this week, with menu choices designed to warm your bones.

Visit Chef Scotty at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Celebrate the new year with a bowl of steaming clam chowder or an order of his famous Blackened Salmon Caesar salad.

Hours are 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.