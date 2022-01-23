Spotted near the 76th Ave W QFC: Above it all Posted: January 22, 2022 74 A bald eagle sits amid antennas on a cell tower at the QFC store located at 76th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest. (Photo by Matthew Ralston)
