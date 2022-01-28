SR 104 and 232nd Street intersection has a new traffic signal, crosswalk

Those traveling along State Route 104 in Edmonds have likely noticed that a new traffic signal began operating this week at 232nd Street Southwest.

The traffic signal, with pedestrian crosswalks, replaces an existing emergency signal at that intersection. It is part of Edmonds’ citywide pedestrian crossing enhancements project.

If you have questions, contact Jaime Hawkins at 425-754-4106 or via email at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Jaime Hawkins.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Jaime Hawkins al 425-754-4106 o por correo electrónico a jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Jaime Hawkins.